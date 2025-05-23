Tanvir slams BCCI over reports of Pakistan, India in separate T20 WC groups

Tanvir Ahmed slams BCCI following reports that arch-rivals Pakistan and India are likely to be placed in separate groups for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in his YouTube video on May 23, 2025. — Screengrab

KARACHI: Former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed lambasted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following reports that arch-rivals Pakistan and India are likely to be placed in a separate groups for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Friday, Tanvir expressed outrage at the news, claiming that the BCCI is attempting to manipulate the group stage to avoid a direct clash between the two arch-rivals.

"Reports suggest that the BCCI will go to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and push for Pakistan to be placed in a different group. They are doing this because if both teams end up in the same group, Pakistan will refuse to travel to India to play the match," Tanvir said.

He explained that in such a scenario, the Indian team would be compelled to travel to Sri Lanka — the proposed neutral venue — to play against Pakistan, a move he believes India wants to avoid at all costs.

"If India has to go to Sri Lanka, it will be a matter of great embarrassment for them. Their entire image of power and control will collapse. That is why the BCCI is trying so hard to keep both teams in separate groups—to avoid playing in Sri Lanka," Tanvir asserted.

Tanvir further questioned India’s strategy, posing a hypothetical situation, “What if both Pakistan and India reach the semifinals of the T20 World Cup? What will the BCCI do then? Will India still refuse to play? Will they again decline to travel to Sri Lanka?” he questioned.

It is pertinent to mention that all ICC event matches between Pakistan and India, scheduled to be hosted by either country until 2027, will be played at neutral venues.