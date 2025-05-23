Ramiz Raja applauds Saud Shakeel’s captaincy in PSL 10

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja (left) praises Saud Shakeel's captaincy during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 in his YouTube channel on May 21, 2025. — Screengrab/PCB

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Thursday heaped praise on Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel for his outstanding leadership during Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, calling him a remarkable captain.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz highlighted how the Gladiators made excellent choices and strategic decisions throughout the tournament, based on pitch conditions and match situations.

He credited Saud for effectively implementing these plans and playing a crucial role in the team's success.

“Saud Shakeel’s captaincy has been instrumental throughout the PSL. Even under pressure during matches, his face shows no fear. It seems like pressure does not affect him at all,” said Ramiz.

The former captain described Saud as a very composed leader, noting that his emotions never visibly surface during games.

“Many people say Saud Shakeel should show more emotion, but he does not need to — he lets his performance speak for itself,” Ramiz added.

The 62-year-old also commented on how modern-day captaincy has evolved with the influence of television and media.

“Today’s captaincy is often done for TV, media and the cameras. Captains feel the need to show fake emotions to prove they are great leaders, because their leadership is constantly under scrutiny,” he said.

Ramiz advised Saud not to change himself, saying, “The way he plays and leads the team suits him perfectly. He does not need to act — he handles everything as a calm captain, and that deserves recognition,” he suggested.

He also praised the positive transformation in the Gladiators’ performance this season, attributing it to strategic changes and the appointment of a new captain.

“Making changes has clearly made a difference. While Quetta did not make too many changes, the slight redistribution of responsibilities and the introduction of a new captain brought freshness and a new approach,” he concluded.