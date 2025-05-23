PSL 10: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Islamabad United in Eliminator 2

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan (left) flips the coin as Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi (right) looks on at the toss for the PSL 10 Eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 23, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Home side Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and opted to bat first against defending champions Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Eliminator 2 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Asif Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Rishad Hossain and Salman Mirza.

Islamabad United: Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Haider Ali, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), James Neesham, Imad Wasim, Tymal Mills, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Shahzad and Salman Irshad.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The two teams have come face to face 21 times since the advent of the marquee league in 2016, with Islamabad United holding a slight edge with 11 wins, while Lahore Qalandars have claimed victory 10 times.

Matches: 21

Islamabad United: 11

Lahore Qalandars: 10

FORM GUIDE

Both teams enter the must-win contest with contrasting momentums in their favour as the Qalandars are fresh from a momentum-boosting six-wicket victory over arch-rivals Karachi Kings, while United suffered a 30-run thrashing by leaders Quetta Gladiators in the Qualifier on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the defending champions could only win one out of their last five matches, while Qalandars have only one defeat in their last five games, while one game ended in No Result.

Lahore Qalandars: W, W, L, NR, W (most recent first)

Islamabad United: L, W, L, L, L