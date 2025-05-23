Petition filed against UFC to strip Jon Jones of Heavyweight title

An undated photo of American MMA fighter Jon Jones. — Instagram/jonnybones

A petition calling for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to strip Jon Jones of his heavyweight championship title has garnered nearly 20,000 signatures in just one week, reflecting growing frustration among fans over the stalled title unification bout with interim champion Tom Aspinall.

The petition, created on a local platform on May 16, argues that Jones, who currently holds the undisputed heavyweight title, has not defended his belt in over a year and shows little intention of doing so.

Meanwhile, Aspinall has remained active, defending his interim title and publicly calling for the long-anticipated showdown.

Jones, a polarising figure in mixed martial arts, has been stripped of his UFC light heavyweight title multiple times in the past due to disciplinary issues. However, this time, fan impatience over his perceived inactivity is driving the campaign.

“Jon Jones is now the longest-reigning champion in UFC heavyweight history and has only fought twice in that period,” the petition reads.

“There is a clear interim champion, Tom Aspinall, who has defended his interim championship belt. Aspinall is ready to fight Jones. Jones refuses to fight him. Therefore, we as fans must let Dana White know: It is time to strip Jon Jones of the heavyweight title. He clearly has no intentions of fighting anytime soon,” he added.

The call to action comes as UFC President Dana White recently assured fans that Jones vs. Aspinall will happen sometime this year, though no date has been officially announced.

Confusing matters further, Jones posted a series of cryptic messages on X (formerly Twitter), which led to further speculation about his intentions.

Responding to fans calling for him to be stripped of his title, Jones appeared unfazed. “Stripped? Lol. Do I come across as the type of person who cares about things like that?” he wrote on X.