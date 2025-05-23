‘India is no more our focus,' says Pakistan Volleyball captain

Pakistan’s Volleyball Captain Murad Jan speaks to Geo News on May 23, 2025. — Reporter

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan national volleyball team captain Murad Jan has expressed confidence in the team’s recent development and laid out a vision for its future growth in an exclusive interview with Geo News on Friday.

Reflecting on the team’s recent achievements, Murad noted that Pakistan has made significant strides on the regional stage.

"The national volleyball team's performance has been impressive in recent years," he said.

One of the turning points for the squad, according to Murad, has been the introduction of a foreign coach. He believes this move has instilled discipline and brought structure to the team’s training.

"The national volleyball team is benefiting from having a foreign coach. Foreign coaches follow structured systems, which we now adhere to," he explained.

Murad acknowledged that in the past that the team operated without a clear tactical framework.

"Previously our players played without any structured system," he admitted, adding that the change has elevated the team’s competitive edge.

The captain pointed out that a significant number of players have emerged from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"A large number of players for the national volleyball team have come from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Currently, five players in the national team are from Bannu," he shared.

He revealed that Pakistani players are also participating in foreign leagues, gaining valuable exposure by competing internationally.

"Recently eight Pakistani players have participated in foreign leagues," suggesting that the international experience is helping sharpen their skills and competitiveness.

Comparing regional rivals, Murad remarked on the shift in dynamics between Pakistan and India in the volleyball arena.

"Five years ago, India had a stronger team, but now Pakistan’s performance has improved significantly," he asserted.

Murad acknowledged that their focus is no longer on India; instead, their target is to compete better against top-ranked teams.

"A Pakistan-India match draws attention in any sport. India had shown willingness to participate in the CAVA event, but now, instead of focusing on India, our target is to compete against top-ranked teams globally," he concluded.