Novak Djokovic marks 38th birthday with Geneva Open semi-final spot

Serbia's Novak Djokovic waves to the crowd as he arrives on court before his quarter final match against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi on May 22, 2025. — Reuters

GENEVA — Novak Djokovic advanced to the Geneva Open semi-finals on Thursday, marking his 38th birthday with a commanding performance at the Tennis Club de Genève.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion secured a straight-sets victory over Matteo Arnaldi, winning 6-4, 6-4 in challenging damp conditions.

Djokovic’s win was a sweet revenge after his loss to Arnaldi earlier this year at the Madrid Masters in April. With this victory, Djokovic continues his strong form ahead of the French Open.

“It’s great to be in the semi-finals again. Hopefully, this year I can go at least one step further—that’s the goal,” Djokovic said after the match. “I think I’m playing really good tennis. A straight-sets win, but it was much closer than the score indicates.”

He also reflected on his mental and emotional state during the match, which he said helped him perform at his best.

“After breaking my racquet, I found my optimal state and balance mentally and emotionally to play my best tennis when it was most needed,” Djokovic explained.

The crowd celebrated Djokovic’s birthday by presenting him with a cake on court, adding a festive touch to his memorable day.

It is pertinent to mention that Djokovic will face Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals. Norrie advanced after an impressive comeback against Australian Alexei Popyrin, winning 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.