Major changes expected in India’s squad for England Tests

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of Usman Khawaja during the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 05, 2024. — AFP

Major changes are expected in India’s squad for the upcoming five-Test series against England, set to begin on June 20.

Among the most notable developments, star pacer Mohammed Shami is unlikely to be selected.

Although Shami has returned to bowling for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2025, sources state that he hasn’t built up the necessary workload for the demands of Test cricket.

The 34-year-old has not played a Test since the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023.

A BCCI medical team member reportedly assessed Shami in Lucknow earlier this week ahead of SRH’s fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 23.

While it remains unconfirmed whether the selectors have reached a final decision, it is believed they may err on the side of caution unless Shami receives a favorable medical report.

Shami had undergone ankle surgery in February 2024 and made a successful recovery. However, he has since experienced discomfort in his right knee, for which he is currently undergoing treatment.

While the knee issue hasn't stopped him from bowling, it has disrupted his efforts to gradually increase his bowling loads to meet Test-level requirements, raising concerns within the selection panel.

Before his injury setback, Shami was India’s highest wicket-taker at the 2023 ODI World Cup, playing through pain en route to the final.

He missed all international action in 2024 due to surgery and recovery, only returning to the national setup during the limited-overs series against England in January 2025.

In a recent interview, Shami likened his post-surgery rehabilitation to a “toddler learning to walk,” expressing fears that his career might have ended prematurely.

Nonetheless, he bounced back strongly to finish as the joint second-highest wicket-taker during India's triumphant 2025 Champions Trophy campaign.

His IPL 2025 form, however, has been underwhelming. Shami has played just nine of SRH’s first 13 league matches, taking only six wickets at an average of 56.16 and an economy rate of 11.23.

Should Shami be left out, the selectors are expected to choose a replacement from a pool of emerging pacers including Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, and Harshit Rana.

The final squad for the England tour is expected to be announced on Saturday afternoon.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley, Leeds on June 20. The remaining matches are scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.