Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Live Score, PSL 10, IU vs LQ today Eliminator 2

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars face off in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Eliminator 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 23, 2025. — Geo Super

LAHORE: The Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 was played between defending champions Islamabad United and home side Lahore Qalandars here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Asif Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Rishad Hossain and Salman Mirza.

Islamabad United: Sahibzada Farhan, Rassie van der Dussen, Haider Ali, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), James Neesham, Imad Wasim, Tymal Mills, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Shahzad and Salman Irshad.