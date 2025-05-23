Ashab Irfan advances to final of South Australian Open

An undated picture of Pakistan's squash player Ashab Irfan. — Reporter

ADELAIDE: Pakistan’s rising squash star Ashab Irfan has secured his place in the final of the South Australian Open Squash Championship on Friday after a commanding 3-0 victory over fellow countryman Hamza Khan in the semifinals.

The semifinal clash saw top seed Ashab dominate the match with convincing game scores of 11-3, 11-8 and 11-7, showcasing his skill and composure under pressure.

Earlier in the tournament, Ashab had dispatched Hong Kong’s Leo Chung in straight sets, winning 11-7, 11-5, 11-5.

Meanwhile, sixth-seeded Hamza demonstrated great resilience in the second round against Egypt’s Shady Sherbiny.

After losing the first game 5-11, Hamza adjusted his tactics and fought back strongly to win the next three games 11-6, 11-6, 11-4, securing his quarterfinal berth and impressing fans with his determination and endurance.

Despite his impressive run, Hamza’s journey ended in the semifinals when he faced Ashab Irfan, whose superior performance in straight sets earned him the final spot.

Ashab will now face Malaysia’s Duncan Lee in a highly anticipated final, marking a significant milestone in both players’ careers. Throughout the tournament, both athletes have displayed remarkable skill overcoming tough opponents to reach this stage.

Ashab’s consistent dominance and aggressive playing style have earned him the top seed, while Lee’s resilience and tactical precision have made him a formidable contender.

This final promises to be a thrilling encounter as both players vie for the prestigious championship title.

The South Australian Open is part of the PSA Challenger Tour 9 circuit and features a competitive prize pool of USD 9,000 each for both men's and women’s events.