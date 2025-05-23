Serena Williams' ex-coach names French Open 2025 favourites

An undated photo of Serena Williams (Right) and her former coach Rick Macci. — Instagram/rickmaccitennis

Serena Williams’ former coach, Rick Macci, has named Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek as his favourites to win the men’s and women’s singles titles at the French Open 2025.

While most pundits are backing ATP World No.1 Jannik Sinner and WTA No.1 Aryna Sabalenka to triumph at Roland Garros, Macci has gone against the grain by picking Alcaraz and Swiatek.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Macci expressed his confidence in Alcaraz’s ability to conquer the clay courts of Paris.

“Alcaraz is my pick to win the French. The key for the Magician is to play with measured aggression every session. He has to win with legs and more air mail, then he can nail. When he offers gifts, others he lifts. When they believe, they will achieve,” Macci wrote.

For the women’s title, Macci—who famously helped mold the careers of Venus and Serena Williams—backed three-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek despite her recent struggles.

“My pick against all odds to win the French is IGA. Her game and career are at a dangerous crossroads. She has been so rock-solid mentally, and now there are cracks. Sometimes when you lose the BIG C [confidence] and the verbal darts begin to stack, it triggers your championship DNA to come back,” he shared in another tweet.

Macci’s faith in Swiatek has raised eyebrows among tennis analysts, considering her recent dip in form. The Polish star was ousted in the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open by Jelena Ostapenko and suffered a semi-final loss to Coco Gauff at the Madrid Open.

As for Alcaraz, the young Spaniard heads into the French Open with momentum, having defeated World No.1 Jannik Sinner in the final of the Italian Open.