Conquerors, Stars set for epic clash in National Women's T20 final

Stars’ captain Sidra Ameen (left) and Conquerors’ skipper Fatima Sana pose with the National Women’s T20 Trophy ahead of the final at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on May 23, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The highly anticipated final of the National Women's T20 Cricket Tournament (NWT20) will be held on Saturday, pitting two top-performing sides Conquerors and Stars.

Fatima Sana will lead the Conquerors, while the Stars will take the field under the captaincy of Sidra Ameen.

Both teams finished the league stage with 10 points apiece, but the Conquerors booked a direct spot in the final owing to a superior net run rate.

The Stars secured their place in the final by defeating Challengers in a high-stakes qualifier match.

The winner of the marquee tournament will receive a grand prize of 1.5 million rupees along with the shining trophy, while the runner-up will take home one million rupees.

Conquerors’ skipper Fatima has been in stellar form throughout the tournament, amassing 339 runs, including two half-centuries and grabbing 10 wickets.

Her teammate Syeda Aroob Shah has also impressed with the ball, claiming 10 wickets.

“Our team has performed well in the tournament, and we are ready to deliver a strong performance against the Stars in the final,” Fatima noted.

“The Stars have played well, and their qualifier against the Challengers was impressive. We expect an exciting final,” she concluded.

On the other side, Stars captain Sidra Ameen has also had a standout tournament, scoring 328 runs in nine innings, which includes four half-centuries.

The team’s bowling department has been spearheaded by Tuba Hassan and Anosha Nasir, who have each taken 12 wickets in nine matches.

“Our team has played well throughout the tournament. Our spinners have played a key role in helping us reach the final. We have beaten the Conquerors twice in the group stage. We will try to carry that momentum into the final,” Sidra said.