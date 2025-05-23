Real Madrid confirm Carlo Ancelotti's exit

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during a press conference at Ciudad Real Madrid Valdebebas, in Madrid on May 13, 2025. — Reuters

Real Madrid have confirmed the departure of manager Carlo Ancelotti, with reports indicating that former midfielder Xabi Alonso is poised to succeed him at the helm.

Ancelotti will oversee his final game in charge of Los Blancos on Saturday, when they face Real Sociedad in their last match of the La Liga season.

The Italian coach leaves following a disappointing 2024–25 campaign, during which Madrid failed to secure any major silverware for the first time since 2021. The club currently sits second in La Liga, behind champions Barcelona.

Earlier this month, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced that Ancelotti would be taking over as the head coach of Brazil’s national men’s team.

However, Real Madrid had not made any official comment on his future until Friday.

“Real Madrid C.F. and Carlo Ancelotti have reached an agreement to end his time as Real Madrid manager,” the club said in an official statement.

“Our club wishes to express its gratitude and affection for one of the greatest legends of Real Madrid and world football,” the statement added.

The club highlighted Ancelotti’s impressive achievements, noting that he is the most decorated manager in Real Madrid's history.

“Carlo Ancelotti led our team through one of the most successful periods in our 123-year history and has become the coach with the most titles in our history: three European Cups, three Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles, and two Spanish Super Cups. A total of 15 titles during the six seasons he has spent with our club,” the statement continued.

Madrid also announced plans to honor Ancelotti during Saturday's match at the Santiago Bernabéu.

“Tomorrow, the Santiago Bernabéu will pay tribute to him in what will be Carlo Ancelotti's final match as Real Madrid manager. Real Madrid wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage of his life.”

According to multiple reports, Ancelotti will be replaced by Xabi Alonso, who has agreed to a three-year deal with the club. Alonso, who recently announced his departure from Bayer Leverkusen, enjoyed tremendous success during his nearly three-year spell in Germany.

He guided Leverkusen to an unbeaten season and secured a domestic double, enhancing his reputation as one of Europe’s most promising young managers.