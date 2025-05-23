Jose Altuve’s two homers propel Astros to win over Mariners in MLB

Houston Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon (14) is congratulated by Houston Astros designated hitter Yainer Diaz (21) after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at Daikin Park in Houston on May 22, 2025. — Reuters

HOUSTON: Jose Altuve led the charge as the Houston Astros crushed the Seattle Mariners 9-2 at Daikin Park on Thursday night, opening their four-game Major League Baseball (MLB) series in dominant fashion.

Altuve, who had not homered since April 28, broke his drought with a solo shot in the fifth inning, followed by a two-run blast in the sixth.

The performance raised his season total to six home runs and marked his first multi-homer game since April 14, 2024, against the Texas Rangers.

Trailing 2-0 early, the Astros ignited a comeback against Mariners right-hander George Kirby, who was making his season debut after spending two months on the injured list.

Kirby gave up two runs in the third inning—a ground ball RBI from Isaac Paredes and a sacrifice fly by Altuve.

Houston kept the momentum rolling with three more runs in the fourth and another in the fifth. After two outs in the sixth, the Astros launched a mini-rally to push the lead to 8-2.

Kirby struggled in his return, allowing five runs on six hits with four strikeouts and no walks over 3.2 innings.

Seattle had taken an early lead through an RBI single by Rowdy Tellez in the first inning and a solo homer by Dylan Moore in the second.

Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. gave up two runs on five hits while recording a season-high eight strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Reliever Shawn Dubin came in to get the final outs of the fifth inning and was credited with the win.