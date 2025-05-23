Major boost for Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2025 playoffs

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood celebrates after taking wicket during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru on April 24, 2025. — AFP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have received a significant boost ahead of the IPL 2025 playoffs with the expected return of pacer Josh Hazlewood.

After undergoing rehabilitation for a shoulder niggle in Australia, Hazlewood is close to rejoining the squad for the crucial stages of the tournament.

Hazlewood missed RCB’s last match before the IPL was temporarily suspended and returned home during the break. Since then, he has been training in Brisbane as part of Australia’s preparations for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Media reports suggest he has responded well to his rehab and training sessions and is likely to return to India soon, although official confirmation is still awaited.

The Australian pacer has been in excellent form this IPL, claiming 18 wickets at an impressive average of 17.27 across ten matches.

RCB have already secured their progression to the playoffs and have two remaining league matches: against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 23 and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 27. These games will decide their positioning and route in the playoffs.

Hazlewood’s return to IPL action comes after a challenging domestic season marred by injuries.

He had not featured since suffering a calf strain in the third Test against India, which followed a side injury that ruled him out of the second Test in Adelaide. He also missed Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka and the Champions Trophy.

Looking ahead, Hazlewood is expected to be part of Australia’s playing XI for the WTC final against South Africa, likely replacing Scott Boland. He narrowly missed the 2023 WTC final due to recovery from Achilles and side injuries.

Australia’s players and support staff remaining at home are set to depart for the UK on May 29, with some joining the IPL playoffs as their respective tournaments conclude. From the Australian Test squad, only Hazlewood and Josh Inglis (Punjab Kings) are expected to participate in the IPL playoffs.

The IPL final is scheduled for June 3, allowing players just under a week to prepare for the WTC final if they remain in the tournament until the end.

RCB captain Pat Cummins and Travis Head will conclude their IPL seasons with Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 25. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc has chosen not to return to the IPL this season after his stint with Delhi Capitals.

Other Australian players, including Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, and traveling reserve Brendan Doggett, are currently engaged in county cricket.

For the unversed, RCB currently hold second place in the IPL 2025 points table, boasting eight wins and three defeats from 12 matches, with one game abandoned due to rain.

Their upcoming fixtures include a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23, followed by the final league stage game against Lucknow Super Giants on May 27.