Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket

Sri Lankan cricket veteran Angelo Mathews has announced his retirement from Test cricket, with his final appearance scheduled for the first Test against Bangladesh in June.

However, Mathews confirmed he remains open to representing Sri Lanka in white-ball formats "if and when my country needs me," in a statement shared on his social media.

Mathews, who has not featured in Sri Lanka’s white-ball teams for nearly a year, will bring to a close a distinguished Test career spanning 119 matches. He made his Test debut in 2009 and has been a regular fixture in the side ever since.

Sri Lanka’s limited Test schedule played a part in his decision, as Mathews—who turns 38 next week—would likely have had to wait until May 2026 for another Test opportunity.

In a heartfelt message, the former Sri Lankan captain expressed his gratitude for the game and his supporters.

"My dear friends and family, With a grateful heart and unforgettable memories. It is time for me to say goodbye to the most cherished format of the game, International Test Cricket! The past 17 years of playing cricket for Sri Lanka has been my highest honour and pride. Nothing can match that feeling of patriotism and servitude when one dons the National Jersey," Mathews said in a statement.

The 37-year-old thanked the Sri Lankan cricket fans for their immense support and also revealed his last appearance in red-ball cricket for his country.

"I have given my everything to cricket and Cricket has given me everything in return and made me the person that I am today. I stand grateful to the game and thankful to the thousands of Sri Lanka Cricket fans who have been there for me throughout my career during my highest of highs and lowest of lows. The first test match against Bangladesh in June will be my last red-ball appearance for my country," the statement continued.

During his career, Mathews captained Sri Lanka in 34 Tests, leading the team to several memorable victories—including the famous 2014 Headingley Test, where his match-turning innings of 160 played a pivotal role.

As a batsman, Mathews scored 8,167 runs in Tests, placing him third on Sri Lanka’s all-time list behind legends Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) and Mahela Jayawardene (11,814). He registered 16 centuries with a commendable average of 44.62. Although bowling was not his primary role, he also claimed 33 wickets in Test matches.

Mathews’ peak came between 2013 and 2015, when he amassed 2,378 runs at an impressive average of 59.45, mainly batting at number five or six.

While he never quite replicated that extraordinary form, he continued to be a valuable contributor, particularly in 2022 and 2023 when he scored 2,141 runs combined at an average of 51.15, having moved up to the number four spot.

His latest Test century came against Afghanistan in February 2024.

His career has seen some controversy, notably during 2017 and 2018, when he was involved in a public dispute with then-coach Chandika Hathurusingha.

In recent years, Mathews has prioritised his fitness, overcoming the challenges posed by various leg injuries that affected him earlier in his career.