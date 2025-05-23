Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United battle for PSL 10 final spot

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi (Left) and Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 30, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The stage is set for an electrifying clash between Pakistan Super League (PSL) giants Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United as they face off in Qualifier 2 of PSL 10 at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Both teams, with two and three PSL titles respectively, are all fired up to secure a place in the final against Quetta Gladiators on May 25.

Since the PSL’s inception in 2016, these rivals have met 21 times.

Islamabad United hold a slight edge with 11 wins, while Lahore Qalandars have claimed victory 10 times.

Islamabad United’s batting lineup is brimming with aggressive talent. Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen and Sahibzada Farhan have been tormenting bowlers all season.

Sahibzada, in particular, is in red-hot form, topping PSL 10 charts with 446 runs from 11 matches at an impressive average of 40.54 and a strike rate of 153.79, including three fifties and a century.

He also leads the 2025 T20 format with 1,051 runs in 18 matches at an astonishing average of 65.68 and strike rate of 172.57.

The spin duo of Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim has been pivotal for United’s bowling attack, claiming 14 and 13 wickets respectively in the tournament.

Shadab boasts a formidable record against Lahore Qalandars with 22 wickets and 313 runs with the bat in PSL history. Colin Munro has also been dangerous against Qalandars, scoring 213 runs.

For Lahore Qalandars, opener Fakhar Zaman is a key threat. He ranks second in PSL 10 run-scoring charts with 416 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 156.39, including four fifties.

The left-handed batter has an outstanding record against United, amassing 498 runs with a top score of 115.

On the bowling front, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Zaman Khan form a potent trio. Rauf and Shaheen share the joint-best wickets tally against United with 15 each, followed closely by Zaman with 13 wickets.

Another player to keep an eye on is Abdullah Shafique, who impressed with a blistering 65 off 35 balls in the must-win Eliminator against Karachi Kings.

He has accumulated 324 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 153.55, including three half-centuries.

Historically, Islamabad United’s highest total against Qalandars is 238/3, achieved in the 2019 edition in Karachi, powered by Cameron Delport’s unbeaten 117 off 60 balls.

Lahore Qalandars’ highest PSL total versus United is 226/5 from the eighth edition in Rawalpindi, anchored by Fakhar Zaman’s explosive 115 off 57 deliveries and a four-wicket haul by Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan.

However, Islamabad United’s lowest total against Lahore Qalandars in PSL history is 90, scored at Gaddafi Stadium in 2023.

On the other hand, Qalandars’ lowest total against United is 121, made in Sharjah in 2019—a match that ended in a tie, with United winning in the super over.