NBA Playoffs: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stars as Thunder beat Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the fourth quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on May 22, 2025. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: NBA 2025 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a stellar performance just one day after receiving the honor, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 118-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA playoffs.

The win gave the Thunder a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals series at the Paycom Center on Thursday.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points, dished out eight assists, and grabbed three rebounds, matching his playoff career-high with 12-of-21 shooting. Jalen Williams also contributed significantly with 26 points, five assists, and ten rebounds.

Williams praised Gilgeous-Alexander’s resilience and leadership on the court, noting how his ability to quickly move past mistakes helps keep the team calm and focused.

"It keeps the team at ease that he's able to flip the page as quick as he is," Williams said. "It kind of gets us in the same mode."

Gilgeous-Alexander admitted he felt the excitement of the moment and sometimes tried to force shots, but eventually settled into a more measured approach.

"I was like, 'Nah, that's probably not the way to go,'" he said. "I wanted to just let the game come to me. Lean on my teammates, play through them, play off of them. I just didn't want to force the issue. Let the game come to me."

The Thunder set the tone early, leading by eight points at halftime with two quarters scoring 29-25 each.

Gilgeous-Alexander was perfect from the field in the first quarter, making all three of his shots, and scored eight points in the final 3:18 of the first half.

The third quarter belonged to Gilgeous-Alexander as he scored 11 points in the Thunder’s dominant 35-21 run, giving Oklahoma City a commanding lead.

Despite a strong effort from the Timberwolves in the final quarter, outscoring the Thunder 32-25, it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

For Minnesota, Anthony Edwards led with 32 points while Jaden McDaniels added 22.

It is pertinent to mention that the Thunder will face the Timberwolves again in Game 3 on Sunday in Minneapolis.