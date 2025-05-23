Here's what Wasim Akram said about Lahore Qalandars during PSL 10 Eliminator

Wasim Akram (Left) walks across the field after the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval on June 20, 2024 in Bridgetown and Muhammad Naeem drops a catch of Karachi Kings' captain David Warner during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket eliminator match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings at the Qaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on May 22, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan pace legend Wasim Akram didn’t hold back as he slammed Lahore Qalandars for their poor fielding performance during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Eliminator against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Akram’s remarks came after Qalandars’ fielders, including Haris Rauf and Mohammad Naeem, dropped two straightforward chances to dismiss David Warner, allowing the seasoned Aussie batter extra lifelines.

Expressing his frustration during the live commentary, the former Pakistan captain said angrily, “What’s going on? This is not acceptable. This isn’t even club cricket standard right now. Misfields, poor throws — they’re looking lethargic, laid-back, and lazy.”

Despite their sloppy fielding, a collective bowling effort and a blistering half-century by Abdullah Shafique propelled Lahore Qalandars to a commanding six-wicket victory over arch-rivals Karachi Kings, knocking them out of the tournament.

Chasing a daunting 191-run target, the Qalandars reached the total with ease, losing only four wickets and sealing the win with eight balls to spare.

Openers Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Naeem gave the hosts a solid start, adding 42 runs for the first wicket before Naeem fell to Hasan Ali in the fifth over. He managed 14 runs off 12 deliveries, including one four and a six.

Fakhar continued the momentum with an aggressive 28-ball 47, smashing five boundaries and three sixes. After his dismissal, Abdullah Shafique took charge of the chase with a brilliant 35-ball 65, featuring three fours and five sixes.

Shafique also stitched an important 83-run partnership for the third wicket with Kusal Perera, who chipped in with a valuable 24-ball 30.

Opting to bat first in the must-win clash, the Kings accumulated 190/8 in 20 overs.

Skipper David Warner was the top scorer with the bat for the Kings, scoring 75 runs off 52 deliveries, including eight boundaries and three sixes.

With this victory, Lahore Qalandars move on to face defending champions Islamabad United in Eliminator 2, scheduled for Friday at the same venue.

The winner of that clash will advance to the Grand Final against Quetta Gladiators on May 25.