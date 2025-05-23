'Disappointing moment for me': Hasan Ali after Karachi Kings exit from PSL 10

Karachi Kings vice-captain Hasan Ali during the post-match press conference after defeat in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Eliminator against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 22, 2025. — Screengrab

LAHORE: Karachi Kings vice-captain Hasan Ali shared his thoughts following his team’s defeat against Lahore Qalandars in Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

In the post-match press conference, Hasan highlighted the positives that emerged for Karachi Kings throughout the tournament.

“The total was decent, but we couldn’t take wickets in the powerplay,” he said, praising Lahore’s Abdullah Shafique for his outstanding batting performance.

“Abdullah and Fakhar both batted brilliantly,” he added.

Although disappointed by the early exit, the right-arm pacer remained optimistic about the team’s progress.

“It’s a disappointing moment for me. Unfortunately, we couldn’t win, but as a team, we played better cricket this season compared to the last three or four seasons,” he said.

He also spoke about his comeback after a career-threatening injury and the hard work he put in at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

“It was very important for me to return to the team after facing a serious injury. Pakistan means everything to me, and being back in the squad was very special,” he stated.

Reflecting on his personal performance, the 30-year-old expressed satisfaction.

“I am very satisfied with how I performed. My job is to work hard,” he said.

The pacer acknowledged some tactical mistakes in the eliminator, particularly in bowling and fielding execution.

“We set a good target, but we didn’t bowl in the right areas during the powerplay,” Hasan admitted.

He also praised David Warner’s leadership and experience.

“Having Warner with us was a big boost. We know how experienced he is in international cricket. Playing under his captaincy and learning from him as vice-captain was a great experience,” Hasan said.

Despite the disappointment of not reaching the final, Hasan remained proud of the team’s overall effort.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t make it to the final, but that was our goal,” Hasan Ali concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the David Warner-led Karachi Kings have been eliminated from Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 following their defeat in the Eliminator match against Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium.

Chasing a target of 191 runs, Lahore Qalandars comfortably secured victory, losing four wickets with eight balls to spare.

For the unversed, Lahore Qalandars will face Islamabad United in Qualifier 2 of PSL 10, with the winner advancing to the Grand Final against Quetta Gladiators on May 25.