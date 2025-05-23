Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani conquers Kanchenjunga, nears historic 14-peak goal

Pakistan's most successful mountaineer, Naila Kiani, summited the world's third-highest mountain, Kanchenjunga,bringing her closer to conquering all 14 of the world's highest mountains. — File

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top and most successful female mountaineer Naila Kiani has summited Kanchenjunga, the world’s third-highest mountain, marking her 12th peak above 8,000 meters and bringing her closer to becoming one of the few women in history to conquer all 14 of the world’s highest mountains.

Standing at 8,586 meters (28,169 feet), Kanchenjunga straddles the border between Nepal and India, and while it is the highest peak in India, climbing from the Indian side is not permitted.

Kiani began her final push from Camp IV on Thursday evening, reaching the summit around 6 a.m. Pakistan Standard Time (PKT) on Friday.

She proudly hoisted Pakistan’s flag atop the world’s third-highest, Nepal’s second-highest, and India’s highest peak.

According to her base camp team, the summit attempt started at approximately 6:30 p.m. PKT and continued overnight in extreme high-altitude conditions, including heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures.

Despite the harsh environment, Kiani remained resolute and reached the top, fueled by unwavering determination.

“From Pakistan to Kanchenjunga, this summit is not just a personal milestone, it’s a message to every girl and woman in Pakistan and beyond: you are stronger than you think,” Kiani said in a message shared via her team.

“I’m proud and I'm grateful, but the journey is far from over. Pakistan, this is for you,” she added.

With this feat, Naila Kiani becomes the only Pakistani woman to summit 12 of the 14 peaks above 8,000 meters.

She is now just two climbs away — Shishapangma and Dhaulagiri — from joining an elite group of only 17 women worldwide who have completed all 14 eight-thousanders.

Naila began her high-altitude climbing career in 2021 by summiting Gasherbrum II.

Since then, she has scaled some of the world's most challenging peaks, including K2 (2022), Gasherbrum I (2022), Annapurna (2023), Mount Everest (2023), Lhotse (2023), Nanga Parbat (2023), Broad Peak (2023), Cho Oyu (2023) and Mount Makalu (2024).

She is the only Pakistani woman to have summited all five of Pakistan’s 8,000-meter peaks.

Naila also holds the distinction of being the first Pakistani woman to climb at least nine peaks above 8,000 meters worldwide — a feat that cements her status as the country’s most accomplished female mountaineer.

Her unwavering dedication to mountaineering has made her a symbol of resilience and inspiration for women in Pakistan and around the world.