Duckett, Crawley, Pope hit tons as England dominate Zimbabwe

England's Ben Duckett celebrates scoring century during the first day of their only Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on May 22, 2025. — AFP

NOTTINGHAM: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope scored centuries to take England to a massive 498 for three at the close on the first day of their one-off test against Zimbabwe here at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Having pummelled the visitors' military medium seam attack, Pope will resume on 169 from 163 balls with Harry Brook unbeaten on 10 as the home side scored at 5.66 runs an over in a dominant display in Zimbabwe's first test in England for 22 years.

Opener Duckett smashed 140 from 134 balls before he was caught at cover by Ben Curran off the bowling of Wessly Madhevere after putting on an opening stand of 231 with Crawley in 41.3 overs.

The latter was more measured but reached a first test century in almost two years with 124 from 171 balls before he was trapped leg before wicket by spinner Sikandar Raza playing across the line.

Crawley added 137 in 142 deliveries for the second wicket with Pope as Zimbabwe's tame seamers failed to find a consistent line and length, and offered up far too many half-volleys and width that was easily punished.

"It is a fantastic feeling to score a test hundred and a great day for the team as well," Crawley told Sky Sports. "With Ben playing as well as he did, I didn’t feel a heap of pressure. And then Ollie came in and played the same way.

"I always want a big score and I was disappointed when I got out because there were more runs there for the taking."

Joe Root passed 13,000 test runs before he attempted a hook off Blessing Muzarabani and was caught at deep fine leg by Sean Williams for 34.

Pope will be eyeing his highest test score of 205 on Friday with England looking to bat once in the four-day match as they prepare for the series against India and later on the Ashes in Australia.

Pope and Crawley have been short of runs in recent times, and with Jacob Bethell an option to come into the side, their centuries could not have been better timed, even if they came against a modest test attack.

"You feel part of the team again, you don’t want to feel like you are hanging on," Crawley said. "There are certain times you feel like you are playing for your place and I have certainly felt that loads of times in my career.

"There are so many great players in this team that you try and match them and keep up with them."