David Warner lauds Karachi Kings’ players after PSL 10 exit

Karachi Kings' David Warner plays a shot during their PSL 10 Eliminator 1 against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 22, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Karachi Kings captain David Warner backed his teammates following their exit from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 after the defeat against arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Opting to bat first in the must-win game, the Kings opted to bat first and accumulated 190/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Leading the way for the visitors was their captain Warner, who top-scored with a 52-ball 75, laced with five fours and three sixes.

His effort was backed by all-rounder Khushdil Shah, who bolstered the total at the backend with an unbeaten 27-run cameo.

Chasing a daunting 191-run target, the Qalandars comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just four wickets and eight balls to spare, to set up Eliminator 2 clash with defending champions Islamabad United.

Abdullah Shafique was the standout batter for the Qalandars, top-scoring with a 35-ball 65, while experienced opener Fakhar Zaman laid a solid foundation with a brisk 47-run knock.

Reflecting on the defeat, Warner emphasised that the bowlers cannot be blamed for the defeat and also praised their fielding throughout the tournament.

He instead labelled the conditions to be tough before crediting the opposition’s batters for putting the pressure back on the Kings’ bowlers.

"It was a bit of an ebb and flow tournament for us — we won some, and lost a few we should’ve won. But tonight, we came out with confidence. Our fielding has been good throughout, and you really can’t blame the bowlers today — the conditions were tough,” said Warner.

“It was a hard wicket with plenty of runs on offer. The wind gave batters an extra edge, and credit to them — they put the pressure back on our bowlers. Still, I can’t fault the effort,” he added.

David Warner then lauded his Kings’ teammates for their commitment, especially praising experienced pacer Hasan Ali for his ‘humble’ nature.

The left-handed opener then went on to thank the fans for their support and shared that he enjoyed his time in Pakistan and would definitely come back.

These guys are incredible. Their commitment in every practice session was commendable. Hasan Ali is one of the most humble guys I’ve met.

The support from the crowd was amazing. I really want to thank everyone in the stands for showing up. The security was great and I’ve had a great time in Pakistan and I’ll definitely be coming back. But for now, I think it’s time to play some golf!"