Shanghai to host UFC's Fight Night event in August

SHANGHAI: The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on Wednesday, announced to make its long-awaited return to China with a special 'Fight Night' event, scheduled to be held at the Shanghai Indoor Arena here on August 23.

Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia emphasised the importance of Shanghai to the organisation, noting that it serves as the UFC’s headquarters in Asia and plays a key role in the sport's growth in the region.

“Shanghai holds special significance for UFC, as it hosted our first event in mainland China in 2017, and it’s the home of our UFC Performance Institute and headquarters in Asia,” said Kevin Chang.

He also highlighted the Chinese athletes' significant stride in the sport and backed them to showcase their talent in their country.

“Our Chinese athletes are making a statement in UFC that they are a force to be reckoned with,” Chang continued.

“And we are excited to showcase their talent in the city where it all began.”

The semi-finals of Road to UFC Season 4 will take place on August 22, while the winners will advance to the season finale later this year, where they will compete for a coveted multi-fight contract with the UFC.