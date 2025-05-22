Shai Gilgeous-Alexander crowned NBA 2025 'MVP'

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball up court in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game six of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 15, 2025. — Reuters

Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday, was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the first time in his career.

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 32.7 points per game and led the NBA in scoring for the first time.

The Canadian has become the second player in the league along with Michael Jordan to finish a season with at least 30 points per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander expressed that he had worked hard throughout the season, with a single focus, which was to improve his game and help his team win.

He also shared that reaching this point had always been a childhood dream.

"You try so hard throughout the season to not think about it and just worry about playing basketball and getting better and trying to win games," Gilgeous-Alexander said.

"But as a competitor, as a kid dreaming about the game, it's always in the back of your mind, and I am very grateful to be on this side of the ballot."

Last season's MVP Denver’s Nikola Jokic finished second with 787 points.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo finished third with 470 points, followed by Boston’s Jayson Tatum in fourth with 311 and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell in fifth with 74.

For the unversed, Oklahoma City holds a 1-0 lead in the series over the Minnesota Timberwolves after winning the opener 114-88 on Tuesday night.