Richard Thompson to remain ECB chairman until 2028

ECB chairman Richard Thompson watches the first Test between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on December 3, 2022. — AFP

LONDON: Renowned cricket administrator Richard Thompson on Thursday, was reappointed as the chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) until September 2028.

The development followed a vote by ECB members to amend the board's articles of association, altering the chair's term to three years with a limit of two terms.

Thompson, who assumed the role in 2022 for a five-year term, consequently received an early extension as the ECB's independent directors voted in favour of his second term.

His reappointment is aimed at providing stability to England cricket as the cricket board gears up to host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup next year.

"Richard is respected throughout the game. The board and the wider game is fully supportive of his agenda to become the most inclusive team sport, grow and unite the game, and to lead cricket through a period of global transformation," Katie Bickerstaffe, the ECB's senior independent director who led the reappointment process, said.

Reacting to his reappointment as the ECB chair, Richard Thompson termed it an honour and foresees it as an opportunity to serve the game he loves.

He vowed to work closely with the stakeholders to deliver and inspire their communities.

"I'm honoured to be able to continue serving the game I care so passionately about,” said Thompson.

“Whether it's growing participation and breaking down barriers or supporting our professional game and England teams, I'll continue to work closely with our stakeholders to deliver a game that truly reflects and inspires our communities.

"I'm grateful to the board for their confidence and to everyone across the cricketing family for their continued support."