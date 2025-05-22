Luka Modric announces Real Madrid departure

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric announced Thursday that he will leave Real Madrid after the FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled to run from June 15 to July 14.

Modric made the announcement on his Instagram handle, sharing that Saturday's LaLiga match against Real Sociedad will be his last at the Bernabeu.

In his retirement post, Modric thanked the club, teammates, coaches and fans for their support and love over the years.

The midfielder emphasised that after his departure after the Club World Cup, he will always remain a Madridista.

“The moment I never wanted to arrive, but that’s football – and in life, everything has a beginning and an end… On Saturday, I will play my final match at the Santiago Bernabéu."

"I arrived in 2012, full of excitement to wear the shirt of the best club in the world and with the ambition to achieve great things – but I could never have imagined what was to come.

"Playing for Real Madrid changed my life, both as a footballer and as a person.

"I feel proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras in the history of the greatest club.

"I would like to sincerely thank the club – especially President Florentino Pérez – my teammates, coaches, and everyone who has supported me throughout these years."

Luka Modric has had a remarkable career at Real Madrid and is considered one of the most decorated and influential midfielders in the club's history.

The Croatian has won five UEFA Champions League titles, three La Liga championships, one Copa del Rey, four FIFA Club World Cups, and four Supercopa de España trophies.

Real Madrid also posted a farewell video for the star midfielder, appreciating his achievements and contributions to the club.