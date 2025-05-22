Pakistan, India likely to be put in separate groups at T20 World Cup 2026: reports

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (left) and India's Hardik Pandya interact during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9, 2024. — ICC

KARACHI: Arch-rivals Pakistan and India are likely to be slotted in separate groups in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Indian media reported on Thursday.

The two fierce rivals only face each other in International Cricket Council (ICC) events or Asia Cup due to the strained political relationship.

However, according to a report, the two teams are unlikely to be clubbed together in the men’s mega event next year following their recent heated conflict.

"The issue is bound to come up for discussion at the annual conference. While prospect of India and Pakistan not playing in ICC knockouts is unlikely, not drawing them in the same group, which has been the norm at ICC events, is a possibility," a BCCI source told an Indian news agency.

But the final decision will be taken during ICC’s annual conference, scheduled in Singapore from July 17-20.

The conference is likely to be attended by ICC chairman Jay Shah, former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary. It will be his first annual meeting since assuming the role in December last year.

Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and BCCI have been at loggerheads in the past, with the most recent dispute being India’s refusal to send their national team to Pakistan for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, held earlier this year.

The BCCI’s refusal drew a stern reaction from the PCB until a fusion formula was proposed, which states that both arch-rivals will not visit each other for an ICC event for the next three years and will instead play their matches at a neutral venue.