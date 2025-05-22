Max Verstappen opens up on skipping Brad Pitt’s F1 movie screening

Max Verstappen speaks to the media ahead of practice at Miami International Autodrome in Miami on May 2, 2025. — Reuters

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has revealed the reason behind skipping the private screening of Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula One movie on Wednesday night.

The majority of F1 drivers attended the screening, which took place in Monaco ahead of this weekend's Grand Prix there.

The story of the film revolves around Pitt, who stars as Sonny Haynes, a veteran driver who comes out of retirement to compete one last time.

Top drivers like Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Charles Leclerc were spotted at the event but the four-time world champion was nowhere to be seen. He and Lance Stroll were the only two who chose not to attend.

Verstappen informed that he had told the Formula One management in advance of the absence.

"I told FOM [Formula One Management] way in advance that I would not be there that evening," said Verstappen.

"They knew about that. I just wanted to spend more time at home.

"It wasn't a mandatory event either, it was just my private time. And I prefer to spend that private time at home, especially because in Formula One you're away from home so much already.”

Max Verstappen said that now that his family has grown after the birth of his newborn baby, he wants to spend more time at home.

"Wanting to spend more time at home on days like that, is pretty normal, I think. Now that the family is growing, then I definitely prefer to spend more time at home," he added.

Stroll, who was also absent along with Red Bull’s driver, failed to give any excuse, saying, "Just stuff. At some point I'll watch it."