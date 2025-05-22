UFC champion Jon Jones opens up about his retirement plans

An undated photo of American MMA fighter Jon Jones. — Reuters

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has clarified that he is not retired, despite not rushing back into the Octagon since defending his title last year.

Jones, who won the vacant heavyweight title by submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round at UFC 285 in March 2023, has only defended the belt once—against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November 2024.

Speculation about his future intensified recently after Jones shared mixed messages online regarding a potential return and a long-rumored fight with British contender Tom Aspinall—18 months after the matchup was first discussed.

On Tuesday, a video of Jones went viral saying, “I’m done."

However, the same day, he posted a clip on Instagram Stories with a cryptic caption: “Have you ever seen a dog correct another dog like this?”

The video featured one dog barking incessantly at another, only to be silenced by a third dog that calmly asserted dominance.

Jones added context to the post, writing: “What I feel like returning to the UFC after some much-needed downtime.”

In a recent exchange with a fan on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Jones was directly asked, “How does it feel to be retired?”

He addressed questions about his fighting future by saying: “I don’t know if I wanna call it retired. I feel like I’ll always have an ability to pop out and show 'em.

"I’ve had many breaks throughout my career. My identity outside of fighting is well intact. I’m genuinely enjoying life; I’m growing in different ways.”

Currently, Jones is in Thailand filming a reality TV show in the style of The Ultimate Fighter.