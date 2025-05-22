Alejandro Garnacho hints at Manchester United exit

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho looks dejected after the match at San Mames in Bilbao on May 21, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has hinted at a potential exit from the club after being limited to just 20 minutes of play in the Europa League final, raising questions about his future under manager Ruben Amorim.

United suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the final on Thursday. Amorim opted to start Mason Mount ahead of Garnacho in attack, a decision that did not sit well with the Argentine winger.

After Manchester United's final match, Alejandro Garnacho voiced his frustration over limited playing time in the crucial game.

“Up until the final, I played every round helping the team, and today I played just 20 minutes. I don't know,” he said.

“The final will influence [my decision], but so will the whole season and the club’s situation. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterwards,” he added.

The 19-year-old, who was previously linked with Chelsea and Napoli during the January transfer window, took to social media just hours before the match, posting a photo of himself celebrating past glories — including the 2024 FA Cup final and the Community Shield — in what many interpreted as a cryptic message of discontent.

Adding fuel to the fire, Garnacho’s brother, Roberto Garnacho, also voiced his frustration on Instagram, saying: "Working as no-one else, helping every round, coming from two goals in the last two finals, just to be on the pitch for 19 mins and get thrown under the bus."

Manager Ruben Amorim responded to the criticism by defending his selection, referencing Garnacho’s missed chance in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final against Athletic Bilbao.

"How many times have we had this conversation, and it was the opposite? Some players come in, like Mason Mount, against Bilbao and changed the game," Ruben said.

"So now it is easy to say. Who missed the big opportunity in the first half against Bilbao? Yeah [Garnacho]. Of course, now it is easy for us to talk about a lot of views," he added.