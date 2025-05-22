PSL 10: Karachi Kings elect to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in Eliminator 1

Karachi Kings captain David Warner (left) flips the coin as Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi looks on at the toss for their PSL 10 Eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 22, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: 2020 champions Karachi Kings have won the toss and opted to bat first against hosts Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Eliminator 1 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shakib Al Hasan, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi (cap), Salman Mirza, Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (cap), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Nabi, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi, Hassan Ali and Mir Hamza.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Arch-rivals Qalandars and Kings have come face to face 21 times since the advent of the marquee league in 2016 with the latter dominating the rivalry with 14 triumphs, while the two-time champions emerged victorious on seven occasions.

Matches: 21

Karachi Kings: 14

Lahore Qalandars: 7

FORM GUIDE

The fierce rivals enter the blockbuster clash boasting similar momentum as both Kings and Qalandars have three victories in their last five outings.

In their most recent meeting however, the Kings secured a sensational four-wicket victory in the rain-reduced fixture at the same venue, courtesy of Muhammad Irfan Khan’s match-winning 48-run knock.

Lahore Qalandars: W, L, NR, W, W (most recent first)

Karachi Kings: L, W, W, W, L