Professional boxer Georgia O'Connor passes away at 25

An undated picture of Georgia O'Connor. — X/@geo_oconnor

Professional boxer Georgia O'Connor has passed away at the age of 25 following a courageous battle with cancer, according to international media reports on Thursday.

O'Connor was diagnosed with cancer in early 2025, after previously dealing with ulcerative colitis.

A standout amateur, O'Connor won a gold medal at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games and later turned professional under Ben Shalom’s BOXXER promotion. She remained undefeated in her first three professional bouts.

BOXXER paid tribute to the young fighter, remembering her as both talented and deeply loved within the boxing community.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Georgia O'Connor. A true warrior inside and outside the ring, the boxing community has lost a talented, courageous, and determined young woman far too soon," the promotion said in a statement.

"Georgia was loved, respected, and admired by her friends here at BOXXER. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this difficult time."

Just two weeks before her passing, O'Connor announced on social media that she had gotten married and changed her last name to Cardinali.

Tributes have poured in from across the boxing world, including from fighters Jack Catterall, Molly McCann, and Chantelle Cameron.

England Boxing also paid tribute, highlighting her achievements and impact on the sport.

"A gifted boxer and beloved member of the amateur boxing community, Georgia won medals at the Commonwealth Youth Games, Youth World Championships, and European Championships," the organisation said.