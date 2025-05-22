Stars edge Challengers to reach National Women’s T20 final

Stars' players celebrate a wicket during the qualifier match against the Challengers in the National Women’s T20 Tournament (NWT20) at National Bank Stadium Karachi, on May 22, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The Stars booked their place in the final of the National Women T20 Tournament (NWT20) with a six-run victory over the Challengers in a thrilling qualifier match here at National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

The win came thanks to a combined batting effort and a match-winning bowling performance by Fatima Zahra.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the Stars posted 134/8 in 20 overs. Tuba Hassan provided early momentum with a quickfire 35 off just 24 balls, including three boundaries and a six.

Huraina Sajjad supported well, making 34 off 32 balls with four boundaries, while Sidra Nawaz contributed 33 off 34 balls with two fours.

The Challengers' bowlers kept things tight. Rameen Shamim continued her excellent form taking 3/14 in her four overs, including a maiden.

Gull Rukh claimed 2/7 in two overs, while Tasmia Rubab, Zaib-un-Nisa and Rabia Rani each took a wicket to provide support.

In response, the Challengers’ batting line-up faltered in pursuit of a 135-run target, managing 128/8 in their 20 overs.

Yusra Amir top-scored with a fighting 45 off 44 balls, including one six and three fours, but her efforts went in vain.

Natalia Pervaiz made 28, while Sadaf Shamas showed resistance with 27 off 20 balls, hitting six boundaries to keep the chase alive. However, the Stars' bowlers held their nerve in the death overs.

Rameen who impressed with the ball, also contributed with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 17 off 12 balls including a six, but could not take her team over the line.

Other batters failed to make a significant impact with six players not reaching double digits.

Fatima was the standout performer with the ball taking 3/15 in just two overs, breaking the back of the Challengers' chase.

She received excellent support from Waheeda Akhtar, Anosha Nasir and Tuba, who took one wicket each.

It is pertinent to mention that the final of the marquee tournament will take place on Saturday, featuring a showdown between the Conquerors and the Stars.