Usyk's manager calls Dubois 'one-trick pony' ahead of Wembley showdown

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois go head to head during the press conference at Wembley Stadium in London on April 29, 2025. — Reuters

Oleksandr Usyk’s manager Sergey Lapin has fired verbal shots at Daniel Dubois ahead of their highly anticipated rematch on July 19 at Wembley Stadium.

Dubois was knocked out by Usyk in the ninth round of their 2023 world title bout in Poland.

However, the British heavyweight rebounded impressively, capturing the IBF world heavyweight title by stopping Anthony Joshua in the fifth round.

Despite Dubois’ resurgence, Lapin remains unconvinced. "Daniel Dubois is a good young guy with a strong punch, but that’s where it ends for him. A heavy punch is his main asset — he is a one-trick pony,” said Lapin.

Lapin further questioned Dubois’ victory over Joshua, implying it was more of a failure on Joshua’s part than a dominant performance by Dubois.

He’s had a couple of decent fights, I was even present at his bout against AJ, but let’s be honest, Dubois didn’t win that fight, AJ simply lost it,” he said.

In contrast, Lapin praised Usyk’s well-rounded boxing prowess.

“If you look at Usyk, he’s got speed, fast footwork, an incredible boxing background, and his timing speaks volumes,” he said.

Calling the upcoming fight a psychological contest, Lapin believes the mental aspect will be key.

“This will be a mental battle. Boxing is like fast chess — to win, you need to read your opponent,” he explained.

“And if you’ve already read him before, you know all his strengths and weaknesses. This will be a mental battle, where a big guy like Daniel, with a heavy punch, may start to feel trapped and will look for a way out of the ring. He’ll feel incredible pressure inside.”

Regardless of the result, the winner of the fight will be required to defend the WBO title in their next bout against former champion Joseph Parker.