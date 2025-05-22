Real Madrid’s Endrick to miss Club World Cup

Real Madrid's Endrick reacts after missing a chance to score at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on April 16, 2025. — Reuters

Real Madrid forward Endrick has been ruled out of the Club World Cup due to a hamstring injury, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Real, in a statement, shared that their medical staff had diagnosed the forward with an injury to the hamstring tendon in his right leg which is likely to keep him out of action for two months.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Endrick by Real Madrid's medical services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the hamstring tendon in his right leg. He will be monitored closely," Real said in a statement.

However, Madrid did not give any timeline for his recovery, but sources suggested that he is set to miss professional football for two months.

The 18-year-old Brazilian sustained an injury during Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Sevilla last weekend, where he limped off in the 58th minute.

Madrid will make their first appearance in the Club World Cup on June 18 against Al Hilal, which would likely be their first match under new manager Xabi Alonso, who will succeed Carlo Ancelotti.

Notably, Endrick is the latest induction in Madrid's list of injured players, featuring Vinicius Junior, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba.

Luka Modric and Arda Guler are the only players who have avoided injury this season.

Real Madrid will play with Kylian Mbappe and Brahim Diaz as their only fit strikers in the match against Real Sociedad this weekend.

Sources have also said that Jude Bellingham is also planning to undergo surgery on his troublesome left shoulder after the tournament.