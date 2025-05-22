Son Heung-min calls himself 'legend' after Spurs win Europa League

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates with the trophy after winning the Europa League on May 22, 2025. — Reuters

BILBAO: Son Heung-min playfully called himself a Tottenham Hotspur 'legend' after they won the Europa League title with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United here at the San Mamés Stadium on Wednesday.

It was a massive achievement for the 32-year-old South Korean forward, who joined Spurs in 2015, as it marked the first major trophy of his career at both club and international level, following heartbreak in three previous finals.

After the match, Son expressed great happiness and called himself a legend. He explained that in seventeen years, no one had achieved what he did, calling himself the happiest man.

"Let's say I'm a legend. Why not?" Son said.

"Seventeen years - nobody has done it, so let's say with amazing players, [I am] probably a legend of the club.

"This is what I've always dreamed for. Today is the day it happened. I am the happiest man in the world."

South Korean forward, who has 133 international caps, joined Spurs for £22 million from Bayer Leverkusen after scoring 29 goals in 87 appearances.

He made his 454th appearance for Tottenham as a substitute in a 3-1 loss to Manchester United.

South Korea lost in the 2015 Asian Cup final, while Spurs were defeated in the 2019 Champions League and 2021 Carabao Cup finals.

Heung-min expressed how he was feeling during the match; he felt pressure and wanted the win and the trophy very badly.

"I felt the pressure," Son said.

"I wanted it so badly. In the past seven days I was dreaming about this game every night. It finally happened and I can sleep easy now."