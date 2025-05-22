Soumya Sarkar ruled out of Pakistan tour, replacement named

Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar celebrates during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match in Kingstown on June 24, 2024. – ICC

Bangladesh suffer major blow as star all-rounder Soumya Sarkar has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan due to a lower back injury.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the development on Thursday, describing it as a setback ahead of the high-profile tour.

The all-rounder has been experiencing pain on the right side of his lower back for the past week.

Following a comprehensive medical assessment, national team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan provided an update on the player's condition.

"Following medical evaluation, it has been determined that the injury requires an extended rehabilitation period of approximately 10 to 12 days. This effectively means he will not be available for next week's three-match series in Pakistan," Bayjedul said.

In his place, the BCB has named all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz as a replacement. Mehidy, who has featured in 29 T20Is, is currently in Pakistan representing Lahore Qalandars in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Miraz is expected to join the national squad in Lahore once he concludes his PSL commitments. The 27-year-old was not part of the initial squad for the series.

Addressing the media ahead of the upcoming clash, the Bangladesh team management provided insights into their squad composition and strategic planning.

While discussing the team's opening combination, a team official expressed confidence in the current pairing.

"Our two openers are currently in good form. Besides that, if something unexpected happens, Shanto is there as a backup opener," the official said.

The official also shed light on the decision to include Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the squad.

"Pakistan have five left-handed batters in their squad. Considering that, we have added an off-spinner. Furthermore, our middle order has been inconsistent; that's why we thought that Miraz could be a good alternative," the official added.

Originally scheduled as a five-match series, the T20I tour was trimmed to three matches due to escalating diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and India.

The series will run from May 28 to June 1, with all matches scheduled to take place in Lahore.

In addition to Soumya’s unavailability, fast bowler Nahid Rana, fielding coach James Pamment, and trainer Nathan Kiely have also opted out of the series.

BCB’s Chairman of Cricket Operations, Najmul Abedeen Fahim, confirmed that Mustafizur Rahman will join the squad after completing his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 commitments.

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Rishad Hossain rejoined Lahore Qalandars on Thursday ahead of their PSL 10 Eliminator against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Updated Bangladesh squad for Pakistan T20Is:

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-capt), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Shoriful Islam

Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series schedule: