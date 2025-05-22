Why did Rohit Sharma choose sudden retirement from Test?

India's Rohit Sharma looks on during the second day of the second Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on December 7, 2024. — Cricket Australia

Rohit Sharma had reportedly planned to retire midway through the upcoming five-match Test series in England—mirroring MS Dhoni’s surprise exit during the 2014 Australia tour, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, the 38-year-old hoped to bid farewell on foreign soil during the series, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) turned down the request.

This rejection played a significant role in Sharma’s decision to retire before the series.

“The selectors wanted consistency throughout the series and offered Sharma the chance to participate, but not as captain. In the end, he opted to retire instead,” the report stated.

Sharma’s decision was soon followed by Virat Kohli’s retirement from red-ball cricket, marking the end of an era and leaving Indian selectors with a significant leadership vacuum in the Test squad.

On the other hand, the BCCI selection committee has reportedly initiated informal discussions with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant as potential successors to Sharma.

While no official announcement has been made yet, Gill is believed to be a strong contender for the Test captaincy.

Pant is widely regarded as a future leader and could serve in a key supporting role as vice-captain.

The official announcement of India’s squad for the England Test series, including the new captain is expected on May 24.

The five-match series beginning June 20 at Headingley in Leeds, will kick off India’s campaign in the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

It will also mark India’s first major red-ball assignment since the retirement of stalwarts Sharma and Kohli from Test cricket.