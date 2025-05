Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Live Score, PSL 10, LQ vs KK today Eliminator 1

Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings face off in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 Eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 22, 2025. — Geo Super

LAHORE: The Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is currently underway between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Kusal Perera (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shakib Al Hasan, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi (cap), Salman Mirza, Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf.

Karachi Kings: David Warner (cap), Tim Seifert (wk), James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Mohammad Nabi, Fawad Ali, Abbas Afridi, Hassan Ali and Mir Hamza.