'Lahore Qalandars ready to face challenge,' says Shakib

Shakib Al Hasan speaks to Geo News at Lahore on May 22, 2025. — Reporter

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday emphasised the significance of the team’s upcoming matches, highlighting the strength of their next opponent Karachi Kings (KK) and the need to perform at their best.

Speaking to Geo News, Shakib reflected on the growth of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) over the past decade and shared his views on joining the Qalandars.

“I have played the PSL before and it has always been good. Whenever I come to play PSL, my experience has been positive. The PSL has grown significantly in the last ten years,” he said.

The former Bangladesh captain called KK as a formidable side and expressed confidence in his team’s readiness to face the challenges ahead.

“Winning is very important to qualify for the playoffs. Our match against Karachi Kings is very crucial, we have to win and that is our current target. Karachi Kings is a very good team, and we will have to play our best cricket,” Shakib added.

The 38-year-old also spoke about the positive environment within Qalandars, highlighting the opportunity to bond with key fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

“Lahore Qalandars is fantastic team. I have played against Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf before and now I am sharing the dressing room with them. It is a good opportunity to get to know each other,” he said.

Addressing the challenges of returning to cricket after a long break, Shakib admitted that while excitement is high, adjusting physically can be demanding. However, he feels positive about his form.

“When you return to cricket after a long time, you feel very excited. Along with excitement, you have to see how your body responds. Playing after a long break is a bit different. The upcoming matches will definitely be good for me,” he remarked.

Regarding the upcoming Pakistan-Bangladesh T20 series, Shakib anticipates a competitive and exciting contest with many young talents eager to make their mark.

“There will be a good series between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Both teams have many young players, and these young cricketers will be eager to perform well,” he concluded.