Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay dies at 65

INDIANAPOLIS: The longtime owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsay passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 21, at the age of 65.

Irsay had led the NFL franchise since 1997, following in the footsteps of his father, Robert Irsay, who previously owned the team.

The Colts announced his death in an official statement, expressing profound sorrow over the loss of their leader.

"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon," said Colts Chief Operating Officer Pete Ward.

"Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts, his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed," he added.

Irsay is survived by his three daughters—Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson—his ex-wife and the mother of his daughters, Meg Coyle, and ten grandchildren.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Irsay’s eldest daughter, is widely considered a likely successor, having played a significant role in the team's operations for years. She previously stepped in for her father during his 2014 NFL suspension following a DWI arrest.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also paid tribute, offering heartfelt condolences to the Irsay family.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of Jim Irsay's passing today. Jim was a friend and a man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts, and the Indianapolis community,” Goodell said.

“He led with integrity, passion, and care for the Colts' players, coaches, and staff. His courageous work in support of mental health will be a lasting legacy. On behalf of the entire NFL, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Jim's daughters and their families, and to his many friends throughout the league.”

Irsay had been dealing with health issues since December 2023, when he was hospitalised after being found unresponsive in his bedroom.

A police report at the time suggested a possible overdose, though the following month, the Colts stated he was being treated for a "severe respiratory illness." Irsay later attributed his hospitalisation to complications from a leg injury.

The Colts have not disclosed an official cause of death.