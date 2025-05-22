Veteran England fast bowler set to make comeback after injury

Ben Foakes (far left), Craig Overton (second from left), Chris Woakes (third from left), Ben Stokes (fourth from left), Joe Root (first from right), Ollie Pope (second from right) and Jonny Bairstow walk off the field during the third day of the first Test match against West Indies at Antigua on March 10, 2022. — AFP

England pacer Chris Woakes is set to make his long-awaited return to competitive cricket after recovering from an ankle injury, as he features in the England Lions squad for two four-day matches against India A.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed his selection on Wednesday, marking Woakes' first appearance since January 2025.

The experienced fast bowler’s inclusion will not only allow him to test his fitness but also serve as a vital step toward reclaiming a spot in the senior Test side ahead of England’s high-profile five-match series against India, starting June 20.

The Lions will face India A in two matches scheduled from May 30 to June 6, set to be played at Canterbury and Northampton.

The 36-year-old was England’s standout performer in the 2023 Ashes, where he claimed 19 wickets and won the prestigious Compton-Miller Medal.

The 15-member Lions squad also features several exciting players. Somerset’s rising wicketkeeper-batter James Rew, who was recently part of England’s Test squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, will captain the side.

Among the most talked-about inclusions is Rocky Flintoff, son of legendary all-rounder and current Lions coach Andrew Flintoff.

He joins spinner Farhan Ahmed, who will share the field with his brother Rehan Ahmed for the first time at this level—though Rehan will only feature in the first game.

Notably absent from the squad is Jofra Archer, who is nursing a thumb injury sustained during the IPL. While Archer was expected to feature in the second match, he has been ruled out of the series.

England Lions squad:

James Rew (captain), Farhan Ahmed, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jordan Cox, Rocky Flintoff, Emilio Gay, Tom Haines, George Hill, Josh Hull, Eddie Jack , Ben McKinney, Dan Mousley, Ajeet Singh Dale, Chris Woakes.