Tyrese Haliburton shines as Pacers edge Knicks in NBA playoffs thriller

NEW YORK: Tyrese Haliburton delivered a stellar performance to lead the Indiana Pacers to a thrilling 138-135 overtime victory against the New York Knicks in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Haliburton racked up 31 points, 11 assists, and four rebounds, while Aaron Nesmith added 30 points and two rebounds, giving the Pacers an early 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The game was a tightly contested affair throughout. The Knicks took early control with quarter scores of 36-34 and 33-28.

However, the Pacers responded with strong showings in the second half, edging the third and fourth quarters 25-21 and 38-35, respectively.

With under three minutes remaining in regulation, the Knicks held a commanding 14-point lead. But Nesmith ignited a late comeback, hitting multiple three-pointers to bring the Pacers back into the game.

“It’s always special. It’s always fun,” Nesmith said after the game. “This is what we live for.”

In the dying seconds of regulation, with the Pacers trailing by two, Haliburton nearly lost control of the ball but recovered and sank a crucial jumper.

Initially ruled a three-pointer, the basket was downgraded to a two after video review, sending the game into overtime.

Despite a strong showing from the Knicks, including 43 points from Jalen Brunson and 35 from Karl-Anthony Towns, they couldn’t close out the game. Nesmith’s clutch shooting in the final moments of regulation and overtime ultimately sealed the win for Indiana.

It is pertinent to mention that the Game Two of the series is scheduled for Friday at Madison Square Garden.