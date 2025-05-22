BCCI unveils U19 squad for England tour

India U19 cricketers celebrate a wicket during the match against Bangladesh in the U19 World Cup at Bloemfontein on January 20, 2024. — ICC

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced a 16-member India Under-19 squad for their upcoming England tour, naming Ayush Mhatre as captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Abhigyan Kundu as vice captain.

The tour scheduled from June 24 to July 23, 2025 will include five Youth One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and two multi-day matches against England U19, alongside a 50 over warm-up game.

The matches will be played on the sidelines of India’s five-match Test series against England which begins on June 20.

Mhatre currently playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, stepped up when he replaced injured captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

He caught attention with a brilliant 94-run innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

So far, Mhatre has scored 206 runs in six matches, boasting an impressive average of 34.33 and a striking strike rate of 187.27.

Meanwhile, Suryavanshi, who plays for Rajasthan Royals (RR), is another standout youngster in the squad. He made headlines by smashing the fastest century by an Indian and the second fastest hundred in IPL history.

He has accumulated 252 runs at an average of 36 and a blistering strike rate of 206.55, including a century and a fifty in his recent performances.

India U19 squad for England tour:

Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Harvansh Singh, R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh.