IPL 2025: RCB sign Karachi Kings’ star batter as Jacob Bethell’s replacement

Jacob Bethell of Royal Challengers Bengaluru warmup before the start of the 2025 IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 3, 2025, in Bengaluru. - AFP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have signed New Zealand’s Tim Seifert as a replacement for Jacob Bethell for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Bethell is set to depart after RCB’s penultimate league fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 24, as he joins England's white-ball squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies.

Seifert’s signing, valued at INR 2 crore, will take effect from the same date.

The 30-year-old last featured in the IPL with Delhi Capitals during the 2022 season, having made his league debut with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021.

The opening batter brings with him a wealth of T20 experience, having scored 5,862 runs in 262 matches at a strike rate of 133.07.

He will be available for RCB’s final league game against Lucknow Super Giants on May 27, as well as for the playoffs.

RCB remain firmly in the hunt for a top-two finish, having secured eight wins from their 11 league matches so far.

The team will aim to strengthen their position when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad this Friday in Lucknow. They will then conclude their league campaign with a high-stakes clash against the Lucknow Super Giants on May 27.

Currently, the wicketkeeper-batter is representing Karachi Kings in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The Kings have advanced to the playoffs after finishing third in the league stage. Seifert has impressed with the bat, amassing 226 runs in nine matches at an average of 25.11 and a strike rate of 145.80.

The David Warner-led Karachi Kings are set to play their Eliminator clash against local rivals Lahore Qalandars on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators have already secured their spot in the PSL 10 final after a commanding win over defending champions Islamabad United in Qualifier 1 on Wednesday.

The winner of the Eliminator will face Islamabad in Qualifier 2 on Friday, with the victorious side advancing to face Quetta in the grand finale on Sunday.