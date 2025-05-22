Delhi Capitals pacer faces penalty: here is why

Delhi Capitals (DC) take a review during a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Delhi on April 9, 2025. — BCCI

MUMBAI: Delhi Capitals pacer Mukesh Kumar has been fined 10 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s defeat against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on May 22.

The sanction came following a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to ‘abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match.’

The IPL confirmed that Mukesh admitted the offence and accepted match Referee Daniel Manohar’s decision.

"Mukesh Kumar admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction," stated in an official release.

The infraction capped a frustrating evening for the DC pacer, who endured a rough spell with the ball.

Mukesh returned figures of 2/48 in four overs, including a disastrous 19th over that went for 27 runs, courtesy of a brutal assault by Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir, who struck three sixes and two fours between them. That late flourish powered Mumbai Indians to a competitive total of 180.

Chasing the target of 181, DC never found momentum in the chase and were bundled out for 121 in 18.2 overs.

Mukesh, who was later substituted out as an Impact Player in favour of KL Rahul, has now played 11 of DC’s 13 matches this season. He has picked up 11 wickets but at a high cost averaging 32.63 with an economy rate of 10.11.

It is pertinent to mention that DC have played 13 matches so far, winning six and losing six. With 13 points, they currently sit in fifth position on the points table.