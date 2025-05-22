Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United to clinch Europa League glory

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the Europa League Final at San Mames in Bilbao on May 21, 2025. — Reuters

BILBAO: Tottenham Hotspur ended a 17-year trophy drought as Brennan Johnson’s first-half goal proved decisive in a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final at San Mamés on Thursday.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou delivered on his promise to bring success in his second season, guiding the club to a historic European triumph.

Despite struggling in the Premier League — with United and Spurs finishing 16th and 17th respectively — Tottenham’s European glory offers a much-needed boost in morale and direction for the North London club.

While the win may not guarantee Postecoglou’s future at the helm, it cements his name in the club’s history books alongside legendary managers Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw, both of whom previously led Tottenham to European titles.

For Manchester United, the loss marks a significant setback as they will miss out on European football for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

This is Spurs’ first piece of silverware since their League Cup triumph in 2008 and their first European title since 1984.

The victory not only ends a long wait but also secures a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League, along with an estimated £100 million boost in revenue.

Postecoglou was emotional after the final whistle, acknowledging the weight of past failures.

“I’m still trying to take it all in. I know what it means for this football club,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the longer the wait, the harder it becomes to break the cycle. I could sense nervousness throughout the club. Until you take that monkey off your back, you never truly understand what it feels like.

We’ve got a really young group, but I’m hoping this experience feeds into them and changes how they see themselves.”

In a bold move, Spurs benched captain Son Heung-min, while United manager Ruben Amorim started Mason Mount ahead of Alejandro Garnacho in attack.

United looked dangerous early, with Bruno Fernandes creating pressure from a corner and Amad Diallo testing goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario with a threatening shot.

Despite early opportunities for both sides, the breakthrough came when Pape Matar Sarr delivered a low cross from the left. Brennan Johnson and Luke Shaw collided near the goal line, with the ball deflecting off Shaw before Johnson got the final touch to send it past André Onana.

United had a golden chance to equalise through Rasmus Højlund after a mishap by Vicario, but the Danish forward couldn’t convert.

Though Amorim’s side controlled possession in the second half, they lacked precision in the final third and were ultimately unable to break through Spurs' resolute defense.