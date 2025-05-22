Star opening batter leaves Islamabad United ahead of PSL 10 Qualifier 2

Alex Hales (R) and teammate Rassie van der Dussen run between the wickets during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on March 3, 2023. - AFP

LAHORE: Islamabad United suffered a major setback on Thursday as star English batter Alex Hales opted out ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 Qualifier 2, scheduled for May 23 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Hales announced his departure via an Instagram story, extending his best wishes to the franchise for the remainder of the tournament and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to return to the United camp.

According to sources, the veteran opener joined the squad for just two PSL 10 matches before returning to England due to personal commitments.

The 36-year-old made a remarkable impact in his first PSL 10 appearance on May 19 against the Karachi Kings, smashing a blistering 88 off just 35 deliveries.

His explosive innings featured six boundaries and eight towering sixes, with a strike rate of 251.42. Islamabad United posted a formidable 251-5 in that game.

However, in Qualifier 1 against the Quetta Gladiators, Hales was dismissed for a second-ball duck while chasing a target of 210.

Islamabad United were eventually bowled out for 179, handing Quetta a spot in the PSL 10 final.

For the unversed, United will now face the winner of the Eliminator between the Karachi Kings and the Lahore Qalandars in Qualifier 2 for a chance to reach the grand finale, which is set to take place in Lahore on May 25.

Islamabad United squad for PSL 10: Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah (all platinum), Azam Khan, Imad Wasim and Jason Holder (all diamond), Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Ben Dwarshuis (all gold), Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Irshad (all silver), Hunain Shah and Saad Masood (both emerging), Kyle Mayers, Mohammad Faiq, Sahibzada Farhan, Muhammad Shahzad and Riley Meredith (all supplementary).