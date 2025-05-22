Former Indian cricketer names Virat Kohli’s successor ahead of England Test series

Virat Kohli of India inspects the pitch during day three of the Fifth Men's Test Match in the series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 05, 2025 in Sydney. - CricketAustralia

Former India all-rounder and coach Sanjay Bangar has identified key players to strengthen the Indian Test squad following the recent retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

With the five-match Test series against England set to begin on June 20, Bangar has backed Abhimanyu Easwaran as a promising opener and Karun Nair as a strong contender for the No. 4 batting position.

Easwaran, a prolific run-scorer in domestic cricket with over 7,600 runs including 27 centuries, has yet to make his Test debut but will lead the India A squad in the upcoming series against England Lions.

Bangar believes Easwaran’s consistent performances make him an ideal candidate to fill the opening slot vacated by Rohit Sharma.

Karun Nair, who famously scored a triple century under Kohli’s captaincy, is making a comeback after nearly nine years.

Nair’s impressive recent domestic form — including 863 runs in the Ranji Trophy and 779 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy — has put him in strong contention for a return to the national side.

"If all the talk of giving domestic the priority is to be believed, then he has done everything possible to earn his place back in the Test squad," said Bangar.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the full squad and name India’s new Test captain by May 24.

Shubman Gill is widely regarded as the frontrunner for the captaincy role, with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also considered but reportedly sidelined due to injury concerns.

India’s tour of England will kick off the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle, making it a crucial campaign for the team’s new leadership and lineup.

Schedule for India’s tour of England 2025: