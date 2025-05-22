Lahore Qalandars receive key boost ahead of PSL 10 Eiminator

Lahore Qalandars' Rishad Hossain celebrates after picking two wickets in his first over during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank cricket stadium in Karachi on April 15, 2025. - PCB

Lahore Qalandars have received a timely boost ahead of their high-stakes Eliminator clash against Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, as Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain has rejoined the squad after completing national duty.

The announcement about his arrival was made on the franchise team's social media handles, with a photo of Rishad and the caption: "LOOK WHO'S BACK!! It's Rishad Hossain — back in the squad ahead of the all-important Eliminator against Karachi Kings."

Rishad has impressed in his debut season with the Qalandars, showcasing control and flair during the middle overs.

In just five matches, he has claimed nine wickets at an average of 16.44, underlining his knack for performing in pressure situations.

His return comes at a crucial juncture as Lahore Qalandars gear up to face their arch-rivals in the Eliminator on Thursday, May 22, at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Shaheen Afridi-led side now features a trio of Bangladeshi stars, having recently signed all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz as a replacement for Sikandar Raza for the playoffs.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted Mehidy a No Objection Certificate (NOC), and he is expected to arrive in Lahore by Tuesday.

At Qalandars, Mehidy will reunite with veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who, along with Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa, was drafted in as a replacement following the unavailability of David Wiese and Sam Billings for the remainder of the tournament.

Shakib made his PSL 10 debut for Lahore on Sunday against Peshawar Zalmi but had a forgettable outing—dismissed for a golden duck and conceding 18 runs in two wicketless overs.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators, led by Saud Shakeel, have already booked their place in the PSL 10 final after defeating Islamabad United on Wednesday.

Lahore Qalandars will lock horns with Karachi Kings in the Eliminator on Thursday.

The winner of this clash will face Islamabad United in Qualifier 2 on May 23, with a place in the grand finale against Quetta Gladiators on May 25 at stake.